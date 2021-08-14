WWE's Sasha Banks Closes Out SmackDown With Brutal Attack on Bianca Belair

✖

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are set to face off against each other at SummerSlam for the title, and tonight they were set to make it official during a contract signing. Sonya Deville set things up and then introduced both stars, and after they got to the table they started verbal spars. Belair called Banks petty and jealous and said she should've listened to herself and known that she would stab her in the back. She then said if she wanted her WrestleMania rematch all she had to do was ask.

Banks then took offense that she would have to ask, saying that Belair's stank braid was used in her win and left a scar that took months to heal. She then called Belair a b****, and then the two started arguing. Deville then yelled at them to stop, saying that these contract signings have been going haywire and they weren't doing it again. She also said they weren't leaving until they signed.

Banks went to sign but stopped, saying she was going to need some witnesses first. Then Carmella and Zelina Vega came out, and once they were in the ring Banks signed. Once Belair signed Vega and Carmella attacked, but Belair was ready for it. She took out Vega and then flipped over the table and knocked Banks down. Carmella then got a hold of her but Belair threw her off and out of the ring.

Banks got in an attack from behind though, and that's when all of them pounced on Belair, kicking her and keeping her down. Banks called them off and then she slammed Belair onto the table, which she followed up by slamming her head into the table over and over again. She then completed the attack by wrapping Belair's braid around her head and locking in the Banks Statement, and that was how SmackDown closed out.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes face-to-face with 16-time World Champion John Cena, King Nakamura challenges Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to take part in SmackDown Women’s Title Contract Signing and more. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

