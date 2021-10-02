WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar Returns to Face Roman Reigns Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar has returned to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of his match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel! Ever since Roman Reigns came back to the WWE and started working with Paul Heyman, one of the biggest questions that has been lurking under the surface is what would happen if Brock Lesnar ever came back into the equation. Now we have an idea of what that will look like as Lesnar has come back following his surprise at WWE SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

SmackDown opened with Heyman and Reigns celebrating the fact that Reigns was FOX’s number one pick in the WWE Draft this year, and that celebration was cut very short when Brock Lesnar made his return. He has not been picked up by either brand in the Draft just yet, but he was there to further threaten Reigns and beat down the Usos ahead of their match coming in just a couple of week’s time at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1444095282707316738?s=20

Roman Reigns was the first superstar selection for SmackDown in the first round of the WWE Draft followed by the surprise addition of Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to the brand. The biggest twist in the draft this year, however, is that the changes don’t completely go into effect until after the Crown Jewel pay-per-view takes place. So while Reigns has been drafted to SmackDown as the current Universal Championship, his victory at Crown Jewel against Lesnar is not set in stone.

Lesnar’s current return run with the WWE has been reportedly set to be around eight matches for “roughly” half a year, but the events of the WWE Draft are certainly throwing all of that into question as well. But it’s highly unlikely that Lesnar will be involved in any of the brand drafts. Then again, we have seen some big surprises in the last few weeks as well. But what do you think of it all?

How are you feeling about Brock Lesnar's return to the WWE so far? Are you curious to see what Roman being drafted to SmackDown first means for their match at Crown Jewel? Who has the better odds of winning it all?