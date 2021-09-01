John Cena Reacts to Getting Attacked By Brock Lesnar After WWE SummerSlam

✖

John Cena's SummerSlam went from bad to worse last month. After losing the WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns in the show's main event, Cena wound up being the target of a returning Brock Lesnar after the cameras stopped rolling. "The Beast" planted Cena with a pair of German suplexes and an F-5, leaving the 16-time world champion in a heap. Cena announced he was returning to his acting career the following day, but he wound up getting asked about Lesnar while on The Dan Patrick Show this week.

"SummerSlam, the greatest sound to hear was certainly the interest. It's that buzz before the bell rings," Cena said (h/t Fightful). "They want you guys to take you on this ride and this story. Then, surprises at the end with Brock Lesnar coming out and no one knew what the hell was going on," he said. "Those are cool when you can surprise the audience because those are rare."

"I didn't notice the ponytail. I noticed that he was the size of two Brock Lesnar's," he added. "He looks mean and nasty no matter what. He's trying to stretch the boundaries of that to see what he can pull off. He's an anomaly. He's one of, if not the best ever."

Cena and Lesnar collided several times throughout their respective careers, with their most famous encounter being at the 2014 SummerSlam pay-per-view when Lesnar squashed Cena by delivering 16 german suplexes. The Peacemaker star has spoken incredibly highly of Lesnar in the past.

"I thought the event (Royal Rumble) was extra special," Cena said in an interview with Sports Illustrated last year. "It was great to be able to watch it as a fan and not endure any fear of missing out and just enjoy the event. And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I've seen and I know it's an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he's the best in-ring performer of all time.

"I thought his performance at the Rumble was a clinic on how to establish yourself, how to establish those around you, establish the championship, establish the importance of one event. He did so in less than 30 minutes, and I certainly don't have the skill set to do that, and it was awesome to be able to see a masterclass man put on a clinic on what to do and how to do it and I was really impressed with the Rumble."