WWE SmackDown Teases Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns Rematch at Fastlane

The stakes were high tonight for WWE superstar Daniel Bryan, who kicked off SmackDown with a promo in the ring that highlighted just how important his upcoming match against Jey Uso was. Tonight's main event will include a Steel Cage match between Bryan and Uso, and if Bryan wins he will also earn a chance to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane. Bryan was clearly passionate, highlighting his history and that people like him have to fight for their opportunities and aren't just given them. He also said this could very well be his last time main eventing WrestleMania, and that's when Reigns came out with Paul Heyman and Uso by his side.

Reigns said he looks like the same guy but doesn't sound like the same guy, and says he is confusing the audience. "Daniel Bryan's ambitious now. He's driven. No, you're our underdog," Reigns said. "Our little guy. You're a lotto winner. You're the guy who waits on the opportunity and sometimes it works out. You're not ambitious. Men like me and there's not many, we're ambitious."

"And then you're also out here and talking about how you love this business. I love wrestling," Reigns said. You don't love this. You need it. Love is not based on off needs, but off service. I love this business. I don't need it. I do it because everybody needs me. SmackDown needs me. The roster needs me. The crew needs me. You need me."

Jey then got in his face and said he had to go through him and it wasn't going to happen.

Uso got amped and tried to get a cheap shot on Bryan, but Bryan caught him and flipped him on the mat, and then threw him out of the ring. Reigns looked annoyed but also kind of impressed, and then left the ring.

You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown below.

"Daniel Bryan will battle Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match for the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown."

Here's the card:

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso in Steel Cage Showdown

Bianca Belair vs Shayna Baszler

