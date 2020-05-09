WWE SmackDown Fans Angry Mandy and Sonya Didn't Get More Time

Tonight was the anticipated matchup between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, two stars that find themselves embroiled in one of WWE's hottest storylines. That's why fans were looking forward to their clash on tonight's SmackDown, and even better was the fact that it kicked off the night as the very first match. Things went extremely well during the match too, until the end that is, which saw Deville rolling up Rose for the win. Mind you, it wasn't the result that bummed fans out, but the speed of the win itself, as the match came in under 10 minutes overall. It felt like it was building in a perfect way and then cut short, and WWE fans took to social media to express their frustration and call for more time. We've collected some of our favorite reactions all in one place, and you can check them out on the next slide!

One look at the reactions is all you need to tell you that fans were loving what Deville and Rose were doing in the ring, which included one perfect heel segment that had Deville ripping off Rose's fake eyelashes and laughing.

Fans were eating it up, and while this is obviously the beginning of a feud, fans still wanted to see this match given its due. The fact that fans are calling for more time is a good thing because it shows they are invested, and hopefully, WWE will listen to that feedback and give the rematch that added time to make it even better.

You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for WWE SmackDown below.

"Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will come face to face ahead of their Universal Championship Match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville look to settle old scores and Jeff Hardy is ready to ignite his comeback on the final SmackDown before WWE Money In The Bank."

Here's the full card.

Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

Braun Strohmann vs Bray Wyatt

Jeff Hardy Returns

Tamina and Lacey Evans vs Bayley and Sasha Banks

Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a Mystery Partner vs King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

The New Day vs Miz and Morrison vs Lucha House Party vs The Forgotten Sons

