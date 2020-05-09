WWE SmackDown Fans Angry Mandy and Sonya Didn’t Get More Time

Tonight was the anticipated matchup between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, two stars that find themselves embroiled in one of WWE’s hottest storylines. That’s why fans were looking forward to their clash on tonight’s SmackDown, and even better was the fact that it kicked off the night as the very first match. Things went extremely well during the match too, until the end that is, which saw Deville rolling up Rose for the win. Mind you, it wasn’t the result that bummed fans out, but the speed of the win itself, as the match came in under 10 minutes overall. It felt like it was building in a perfect way and then cut short, and WWE fans took to social media to express their frustration and call for more time. We’ve collected some of our favorite reactions all in one place, and you can check them out on the next slide!

One look at the reactions is all you need to tell you that fans were loving what Deville and Rose were doing in the ring, which included one perfect heel segment that had Deville ripping off Rose’s fake eyelashes and laughing.

Fans were eating it up, and while this is obviously the beginning of a feud, fans still wanted to see this match given its due. The fact that fans are calling for more time is a good thing because it shows they are invested, and hopefully, WWE will listen to that feedback and give the rematch that added time to make it even better.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Here’s the full card.

Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

Braun Strohmann vs Bray Wyatt

Jeff Hardy Returns

Tamina and Lacey Evans vs Bayley and Sasha Banks

Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a Mystery Partner vs King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

The New Day vs Miz and Morrison vs Lucha House Party vs The Forgotten Sons

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Not Even 10

Many fans were surprised the match was over so quickly, feeling like it wasn’t even 10 minutes long.

The match wasn’t even anywhere close to 10 minutes….wtf?! #SmackDown #wwe — Ashleigh (@cwonthewing) May 9, 2020

Too Soon

Fans were loving the match, and most just think it ended too soon. Hopefully, that’s not the case next time.

#SmackDown Sonya wins!



That match ended too soon. I was hoping for it to keep going. — MarK Condon #AntiSmarkSuperstar 😈☠ (@BigShambowski) May 9, 2020

The Rematch

Fans are already excited for the eventual rematch but are hoping it gets more time.

I’m already looking forward to the rematch!!! And I hope that one gets a LOT more time too!! I’d love to see Mandy & Sonya go at it for at least 15-20 minutes!!#SmackDown — Nick Fingar (@Fingar_316) May 9, 2020

Rematch Please!

One fan hopes for a rematch on Sunday, but again, that rematch should get an even bigger spotlight.

Rematch on Sunday please, I wanna see them get more time!#Smackdown — Brandon✌️ (@BLMordey) May 9, 2020

Best Match

One fan calls their match the best one on SmackDown in months, and that’s why it should’ve gotten an even bigger spotlight on television.

Best match on #Smackdown in months…They deserved way more time — kontosone (@kontosone) May 9, 2020

Best of 7

One fan didn’t love the roll-up victory being so short, but they are amped to see these two throw down more in the future.

Soo Sonya wins within 5 minutes by roll up. Would love to see these do a best of 5/7 series! #smackdown — H W (@LJumbo98) May 9, 2020

i Want More

Seriously, it went by so quickly, but then again that just shows everyone was invested, and one fan definitely wants more.

Damn that match went too fast…. I want more! They needed at least 5-7 more mins 😩😩😩 #SmackDown — J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) May 9, 2020

