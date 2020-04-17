Mandy Rose Reflects on WWE Fans Being So Invested in Her Storyline With Otis

What started out as a recurring joke on Instagram years ago between Otis and Mandy Rose turned into one of the highlights of WrestleMania 36, as Rose firmly sided with Otis in the love triangle storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville. Even though there wasn’t a single fan inside the WWE Performance Center when Otis and Rose finally kissed, it still felt like the dramatic climax fans had been dying to see months. In a new interview with ComicBook.com this week, Rose talked about the overwhelming enthusiasm fans had for her latest storyline.

“We didn’t really know that it was going to be this huge, and it’s really awesome and I’m really grateful and happy about it,” Rose said. “But I really didn’t expect it to be this crazy and such a positive story. And I think in these times too, it’s nice to see such a happy ending for our fans and be able to perform and be able to demonstrate that. So yes, it’s just really cool.”

Rose also discussed what it was liking preparing for the match backstage given WrestleMania’s unique situation. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE hasn’t been running empty arena shows at the PC since the March 13 episode of SmackDown.

“I think it was definitely a little upsetting at first, but then we realized that we’re just grateful and we’re blessed to be able to even perform still in it,” Rose said. “We’re all about performing and giving our audience and our fans the best entertainment we can. So if I think we’re still able to do that… We don’t want to take this for granted and we just had to do it what wee have to do.”

On top of being a WWE Superstar, Rose operates the mobile fitness app Fit With Mandy. The coronavirus has forced most gyms in the country to shut down, leaving people without their normal routines. Rose offered some advice for those looking to stay fit.

“I think it is really hard [for people to stay motivated],” Rose said. “It’s really hard for people like me too, someone that is in this industry and has to still maintain, and I’m still on TV and I can’t let myself go, of course. And I would never want to let myself go. But I think we’re all in this together. And it’s okay to not feel motivated, and it’s okay to have some days where you’re like, well, I’m just not going to do anything today. But as long as your mindset is like, eventually, it’s going to get better. And if you do a little bit each day, whether it’s taking a walk if you can, or getting some exercise bands and doing a little work it outside. Like I have a bike now in my garage, when I wake up every morning and get a little exercise and get my heart rate up.

On top of all of that, Rose and Deville (her best friend turned on-screen rival) run the YouTube channel Mandy & Sonya Damandyz Donutz, where the pair search for the perfect donut. So far, in Rose’s opinion, the reigning donut champion is Rickey Meche’s Donut King in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“They were just to die for,” she recalled. “They were so good, almost like, similar to a Krispy Kreme donut, which is our favorite, and even better, it was like a hole in the wall spot where we had no expectations and they really impressed us. And we’ll never forget that place, it was really the best place.”