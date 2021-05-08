WWE Fans Are Not Feeling SmackDown's CGI Fist

Tonight was WWE's throwback edition of SmackDown, and like most fans we were hoping to see a few things we used to love about the blue brand resurface throughout the episode. We did end up getting our wish with the reappearance of Teddy Long, and for a minute it looked like we were going to get one of the most anticipated returns of the night in the old Fist stage from SmackDowns of old, but alas it was not meant to be, as the Fist ended up being a CGI Fist like some of WWE's other entrances, and well, the reactions were not the most positive.

Many were bummed that the real Fist set was not brought out of storage, as WWE does still have the original set in their warehouse evidently. That said, it can't be easy to move such a massive set, nor cheap, and even those who brought that up were still a little disappointed it didn't make an appearance.

As for the CGI Fist, well, a lot of fans weren't thrilled, though it didn't seem to have much to do with the actual design and more to do with the fact that it wasn't the actual physical set.

As for other throwback elements, we did get some old commercials played throughout, and some tributes to other WWE Women's Champions courtesy of Bayley, though it was mostly a tribute to Bayley if you look at all of the things she said.

You can check out some of the reactions coming in about the Fist starting on the next slide.

What did you think of the CGI Fist? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!