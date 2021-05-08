WWE Fans Are Not Feeling SmackDown's CGI Fist
Tonight was WWE's throwback edition of SmackDown, and like most fans we were hoping to see a few things we used to love about the blue brand resurface throughout the episode. We did end up getting our wish with the reappearance of Teddy Long, and for a minute it looked like we were going to get one of the most anticipated returns of the night in the old Fist stage from SmackDowns of old, but alas it was not meant to be, as the Fist ended up being a CGI Fist like some of WWE's other entrances, and well, the reactions were not the most positive.
Many were bummed that the real Fist set was not brought out of storage, as WWE does still have the original set in their warehouse evidently. That said, it can't be easy to move such a massive set, nor cheap, and even those who brought that up were still a little disappointed it didn't make an appearance.
As for the CGI Fist, well, a lot of fans weren't thrilled, though it didn't seem to have much to do with the actual design and more to do with the fact that it wasn't the actual physical set.
As for other throwback elements, we did get some old commercials played throughout, and some tributes to other WWE Women's Champions courtesy of Bayley, though it was mostly a tribute to Bayley if you look at all of the things she said.
You can check out some of the reactions coming in about the Fist starting on the next slide.
What did you think of the CGI Fist? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Just Happy
I love people are so pissed that wwe got a fake fist like they’re weren’t going to remodel the whole thunder dome lol I’m just happy we got anything tbh #SmackDown— MC2 (@Mikeyc070602) May 8, 2021
A Tear
Me thinking that tonight’s throwback #Smackdown was going to have the OG fist entrance 😔 pic.twitter.com/hlphJWtmyy— Lexus Rodriguez (@RodriguezLexus) May 8, 2021
How Dare You
How dare you give us a digital #SmackDown Fist for the stage? That is not the same thing… 👎— Chris (@SensesPunk) May 8, 2021
Goofy Ovals
Same with the vintage logo. The fist is the only thing that feels like vintage Smackdown - which if they really wanted to throw it back they would have that stage with the goofy ovals.— HELL YEAH BROTHER (@DrFeelgoodHTX) May 8, 2021
Questions
Digital fist with the same boring arena ....yet with a weird 1980s vibe that the original #SmackDown never had? https://t.co/5pv9zfgkz9 pic.twitter.com/lCbMnFUFx3— J (@JoshyRoss86) May 8, 2021
You Really Expected
You all really expected @WWE to bring back the fist stage?? 😂— The Captain 🔑 (@TheCaptain512) May 8, 2021
1. It was clearly 80s themed the moment they announced “Throwback #Smackdown”
2. When do WWE ever do the right thing?
Travesty
How are they gonna do a "throwback edition" of Smackdown and not break out that big fist? This is one of the greatest travesties to befall mankind.— Andrew (@AndrewSFerguson) May 8, 2021