WWE SmackDown Fans Want to Know What Roman Reigns Said to Edge

WWE SmackDown started off with a tense exchange between Roman Reigns and Edge, the latter of which won the Royal Rumble and thus the chance to challenge whoever he wants to a match at WrestleMania. They exchanged some words and it seemed like things were going to devolve into chaos eventually, but then Reigns gave his Universal Championship to Paul Heyman and walked up to Edge. He then leaned over and whispered something to Edge, and fans all have their own theories on what he said.

We've got to start with this classic from FOX, who said he was saying to Edge "Hail Hydra". For the Marvel fans out there, that had to get a chuckle.

Here are some of our favorites.

@sizzlereports said"You parked your car next to mine. I had it towed."

@WCoyote0984 said "Your hair smells like coconuts"

@GameWithCubby said “Thank god you aren’t Goldberg”

@scotta1979 said, "Whatcha going to do when the Samoan Pythons run wild on you!!!!!"

@SmittyMMA said You have to set the oven at 450 to cook chicken wings just right.

I imagine we'll actually learn what he said at some point, maybe thanks to a surprise finish at Elimination Chamber, but we'll just have to wait and see. Whatever it was, Edge looked like he was intrigued, so maybe we'll get a Reigns Edge matchup at WrestleMania after all.

Before that exchange Edge told Reigns that he was a huge star and talented, but he was insecure, and that Edge was managing to get under his skin without much effort. Reigns said he isn't a main eventer but the main event, so there is no other choice for Edge if he wants an all-star match.

Here's tonight's card:

Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro vs Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn

Edge Kicks off SmackDown

Bayley Hosts Ding Dong Hello

