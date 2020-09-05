Jey Uso Will Challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions

Jey Uso has earned a Universal Championship opportunity following a victory in the main event of WWE SmackDown this week. A fatal fourway match between Matt Riddle, Baron Corbin, Sheamus, and Uso was the match, with the winner moving on to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title on September 27th at WWE Night of Champions. Uso's spot was initially supposed to be Big E's, but Big E was attacked backstage earlier in the night by Sheamus after E got a message saying Xavier Woods was there to see him. When he went outside, he was blindsided by Sheamus and eventually hauled off by medical personnel.

Uso was awarded E's spot in the match. He had a segment backstage with his cousin, Reigns, who urged him to show what he can do on his own without his brother. Going into the match, Uso did seem the most likely to win.

"Let's see if you can get one on your own this time." - Roman Reigns to Jey Uso

Riddle was just coming off a not-so-convincing victory against Corbin at SummerSlam, and if they have plans to eventually do a main event push with Riddle, a match with Reigns he would be certain to lose wouldn't make sense. Sheamus is clearly going to continue his feud with Big E, and he's also coming off of big losses to Jeff Hardy and Big E, so wouldn't make sense as a championship contender. Corbin, coming off a loss to Riddle at SummerSlam, just isn't in a place right now where fans would have any interest in him challenging for the title.

The finish of the match saw Matt Riddle hit a Floating Bro out of the corner onto Corbin. However, Uso then came off the top rope with a splash on Riddle to get the victory.

"Hey Big Dog, I made the family proud too. Guess what, for Roman Reigns, it's lock down. Welcome....you know the rest," Uso said to Kayla Braxton in the ring after the match.

Reigns vs. his cousin does provide an interesting opportunity for the company to promote the two cousins in a high profile match. While nobody will expect Uso to win the match, it can certainly elevate him in the minds of viewers as it is his first high profile singles match. No matter who is put into this position is going to be expected to lose, but the tie-in with Roman and Jey being cousins will certainly make this a more enticing program than some of the other options.