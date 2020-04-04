John Cena Got WWE Fans Hyped For His WrestleMania Match With Bray Wyatt

Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown wasn’t exactly a barnburner of an episode, which isn’t so uplifting when you consider it was the final edition of WWE television before WrestleMania 36. There were some low points, including the company botching the announcement that Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania, but there were also some highs. We saw the first-ever televised singles match between Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena closed the show with a very good promo building up his match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania in a “Firefly Fun House Match.”

Cena, always one of the best on the microphone in the company, definitely came through in clutch time. He talked about not being afraid of Wyatt yet also not having any idea what a Firefly Fun House Match is.

The ending of the segment saw someone dressed up at The Fiend appear across the venue from him. Wyatt himself then surprised him from behind before the lights went out and everyone vanished. There were also appearances by Wyatt’s Funhouse friends.

After a lot of poor reactions to this episode of SmackDown throughout the broadcast, WWE fans were a lot more positive at the conclusion of the show. Check out some reactions to Cena’s promo below.

“Am I actually supposed to be afraid of a guy who dresses up like the overfed sex child of Wiz Khalifa and the WB Frog, please.” – John Cena#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JFnsa5hy1T — GIF Skull – #WrestlingCondensed (@GIFSkull) April 4, 2020

“A bootleg Mr Rogers”



“A Wiz Khalifa sex child”



John Cena is on a mad one tonight!#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/DXNVYUMG0q — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) April 4, 2020

John Cena only comes back for one match a year now, and his storylines are still the consistently best on whatever show he’s on and no matter who’s he facing, that’s just the power of John Cena. pic.twitter.com/EGDABCVXts — Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) April 4, 2020

That entire John Cena Bray Wyatt segment was fucking incredible #SmackDown — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) April 4, 2020

