Kofi Kingston Delivers Final Promo Before SummerSlam Match Against Randy Orton

Days before his WWE Championship defense against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Kofi Kingston gave a heartfelt final promo on SmackDown Live this week.

Kingston directly addressed Orton’s comments from a week prior, talking about their previous feud from way back in 2009 that brought Kingston’s rise to the top of the card to a grinding halt.

“Randy Orton says that I got here because of him,” Kingston said. “I got here in spite of him.

“It is incredibly difficult to find a way to stand out in this company, and in 2009 I was doing just that,” he continued. “I felt like I was breaking through that proverbial glass ceiling, things were finally starting to click. People were getting behind me.”

The video then cut to Kingston’s famous moment at Madison Square Garden when he drove Orton through a table with a Boom Drop.

“Everybody was on their feet, everyone was chanting, ‘Kofi!’ I felt like that was the moment when I made it. And unfortunately that’s not really how it worked out,” Kingston said. “It wasn’t enough just to beat me. In his mind he wanted to humiliate me.

“There were always rumors that it was Randy who had used his influence to hold me back,” he continued. “I worked as hard as I possibly could. And I would go home every single day and wonder what I wasn’t doing. Why was I good enough to be here, but not good enough to just get to the next level? Regardless of all of that I just had to stay positive, keep on grinding. I would like to think over this 11-year period that I am worthy.”

Kingston said his goal at SummerSlam is to beat Orton and prove that “I belong.”

“We’ll see who the stupid one is, right?”