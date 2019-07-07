WWE SmackDown: Multiple Matches Announced, Aleister Black Reveal

With a big edition of Monday Night RAW already on deck for Monday night, WWE has moved forward with announcing some segments for Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown as well.
First and foremost, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will be back in action on the show to take on Shinsuke Nakamura. This match was hinted at a couple of weeks ago during a backstage segment but received no immediate follow-up.
While we expected to see the two battle at Extreme Rules for the Intercontinental Championship, the first encounter will take place on SmackDown this week. The match doesn’t seem to be advertised as a title match, though, so we may see a follow-up next Sunday at Extreme Rules for the championship.
Also scheduled for this week’s show is Dolph Ziggler taking on Kevin Owens. The two were forced to tag together on last week’s show show against Heavy Machinery, with the winning team being added to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout at Extreme Rules. Ziggler and Owens failed to co-exist and will work out their differences this week between the ropes.
Speaking of the Extreme Rules Tag Team Championship match, the three teams that will compete at the PPV will meet for a “SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit” on SmackDown. This includes Daniel Bryan and Rowan, Heavy Machinery, and The New Day.
Finally, Aleister Black’s challenger will be revealed. Viewers have seen Black cut a series of backstage promos in recent weeks with nobody answering his challenge until two weeks ago when an unnamed person knocked on his door. WWE will reveal who that is on Tuesday night’s SmackDown. Early reports had the opponent being revealed to be Cesaro, though plans could have changed since that time. We will find out on Tuesday evening.
