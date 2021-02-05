WWE SmackDown Preview: What To Expect Tonight (February 5th)
Two matches along with two big segments featuring this year's Royal Rumble winners have been announced for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This is the first show for the blue brand following last weekend's PPV, and we will continue to get more clues on the direction for WrestleMania. After appearing on both Raw and NXT this week, Edge will complete the trifecta by showing up on SmackDown and contemplating a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
Via WWE.com:
In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble victory last Sunday, Edge will make his highly anticipated return to the blue brand tonight.
The Rated-R Superstar has been quite busy this week, feeling out both WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Finn Bálor and Pete Dunne as he prepares to make his choice of which World Champion he will face in the main event of WrestleMania.
Will Edge now come face-to-face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns? The Big Dog has insisted time and time again that he is the ultimate champion in WWE. Considering the tremendous legacy that The Ultimate Opportunist has built on SmackDown, it stands to reason that he may just want Reigns to prove that statement and attempt to unseat The Head of the Table.
Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
The women's Rumble winner, Bianca Belair, will also be on SmackDown this evening (as she is most weeks, being a SmackDown star).
Matches announced for tonight include Big E defending the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews, as well as Baron Corbin vs. King Baron Corbin.
ComicBook.com will have full coverage of tonight's show as it is ongoing so make sure to check back with us! In the mean time, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.