WWE SmackDown Preview: What To Expect Tonight (February 5th)

In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble victory last Sunday, Edge will make his highly anticipated return to the blue brand tonight.

The Rated-R Superstar has been quite busy this week, feeling out both WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Finn Bálor and Pete Dunne as he prepares to make his choice of which World Champion he will face in the main event of WrestleMania.

Will Edge now come face-to-face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns? The Big Dog has insisted time and time again that he is the ultimate champion in WWE. Considering the tremendous legacy that The Ultimate Opportunist has built on SmackDown, it stands to reason that he may just want Reigns to prove that statement and attempt to unseat The Head of the Table.

