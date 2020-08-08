WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Up, Demo Rating Steady

WWE SmackDown on FOX saw its viewership rise slightly this week. According to the overnights from Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.956 million viewers on Friday night. The number is an average from a first hour that drew 1.924 million viewers and a second hour that drew 1.988 million viewers. This is a small increase from last week's broadcast, which drew an average of 1.894 million viewers.

In terms of pure viewership figures, SmackDown was eighth place for the night on network television. The show trailed Shark Tank, 20/20, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, and Dateline NBC.

Prior to May 1st, SmackDown had not dipped below two million viewers in 2020. Throughout May and June, two broadcasts dipped below that level. The May 1st and June 5th shows. Starting with the July 3rd SmackDown, every edition since has drawn below two million viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown came in with a 0.50 rating. This is the same figure the show drew last week in that demo. The 0.50 this week ranked number one across network television on Friday night in the demo.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown drew a 0.20 rating this week. That figure tied with several shows across network television for first place on the night in the demo. This is down from last week, when SmackDown drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-34 demo.

Ratings and viewership figures will be finalized on Monday and may change slightly at that time.

This week's SmackDown led off with a Firefly Fun House segment featuring Bray Wyatt and a continuation of his storyline with Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Also featured on the broadcast were Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin, Cesaro Vs. Lince Dorado, Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Mandy Rose returning featuring a new haircut, and a show-closing appearance by Retribution that resulted in the destruction of the SmackDown set (and ring).

