WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Fail To Bounce Back Strong This Week

Last week, WWE's SmackDown ratings and viewership figures were expected to decrease for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, this week we expected to see the numbers increase. They did not. In fact, by the time final figures are released, it will probably be close to the same ballpark as last week's broadcast. According to the overnights published to Showbuzz Daily, this week's SmacckDown averaged 2.029 million viewers across the show's two hours. That number comes from a first hour audience of 2.053 million and a second hour audience of 2.004 million. Final figures will be released on Monday, at which point we'd expect the numbers to go up slightly.

Last week's show ended up averaging 2.141 million viewers. That number increased significantly from the overnights, which had it at 1.987 million viewers. Even so, the 2.141 million number was one of the lowest of the last couple of months.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown finished eighth place on the night among network competition. The show was outdrawn by Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Voice, and Dateline NBC.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, one which SmackDown used to solidly win, the show finished tied with four other shows for second place on the night among network competition with a 0.50 rating. Last week's SmackDown drew a 0.60 with this audience.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown finished with a 0.30 demo rating. This tied Blue Bloods for number one on the night across network television in that ratings demo.

SmackDown featured a main event segment of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso taking on Kevin Owens and Otis. There was also a sitdown interview between Carmella and Sasha Banks, as well a six man-tag team match in honor of Pat Patterson.

What did you think of SmackDown on Friday night? Let us know in the comments section below! For more on WWE, NXT, and AEW, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste and check out my weekly wrestling podcast, Top Rope Nation.