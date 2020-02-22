WWE SmackDown Ratings: Show Holds Steady This Week

The ratings are in for this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, and the numbers showed a slight improvement over last week’s show in viewership without the show holding steady in the key demographic ratings.

According to the overnights published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown on February 21st drew an average of 2.490 million viewers. This figure comes from hour one drawing 2.542 million viewers and hour two drawing 2.438 million viewers. This is up very slightly from last week’s broadcast that came in with an average of 2.464 million viewers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the 18-49 key age group demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.70 rating. This was the same demo rating as last week and was good enough for first place on the night among network competition. It’s still down slightly from the 0.80 the show drew in consecutive weeks two and three weeks ago.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown drew a 0.50 demo rating. This was also good for first place on the night on network television, and it was up from the 0.45 the show drew last week.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown finished eighth for the night on network television. It was defeated by Fresh Off The Boat, 20/20, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline.

SmackDown was headlined by the return of Bill Goldberg to the show and also featured the announcement of The Bella Twins entering this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. They were on the show during the “Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss. With Goldberg’s return being heavily advertised, WWE was probably for a little more of a bump in the ratings than they actually got this week.

What did you think of this week’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.