WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Increases This Week

This week's WWE SmackDown ratings are in, and for the first time in quite a while, the show saw an increase in viewership this week as compared to last week. According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown on FOX Friday night drew an average of 2.040 million viewers. The numbers come from a first hour that drew 2.087 million viewers and a second hour that drew 1.992 million viewers. For a comparison, last week's show averaged 1.885 million viewers, and the show two weeks ago averaged 2.005 million viewers.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown ranked seventh place on Friday night among network television. The show was defeated by Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 demo rating in the overnights to place fourth among network television. Last week's show also did a 0.50 rating in that demo.

In the 18-34 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.30 demo rating in the overnights. This tied for second among network competition in this demographic, being defeated by Magnum P.I. If this number holds, it would be an increase from last week's 18-34 demo rating which came in at a 0.20.

Though this week's viewership is up in comparison to the last two week's, it is still very low compared to the show over the last few months. If the number holds when final viewership stats are published on Monday, it would still be the third lowest FOX SmackDown audience since the show moved to the network, only besting the last two broadcasts (May 1st and April 24th).

This week's show served as the go-home WWE television for Sunday's Money In The Bank PPV event. The full card for WWE Money In The Bank is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

R-Truth vs. MVP

