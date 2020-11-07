WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Hold Steady This Week

The weekly ratings and viewership are out for last night's edition of WWE SmackDown. They showed that the broadcast remained very steady from last week, with this week's show drawing an average of 2.209 million viewers. This number comes from a first hour that drew 2.312 million viewers and a second hour that garnered 2.106 million viewers. These are overnight figures and the final numbers will be out on Monday, at which time we will likely see a bit of an increase. Last week's show did a final average viewership of 2.286 million viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.65 rating in the overnights. This number ranked number one across network television on Friday night and and was down slightly from the 0.70 demo rating SmackDown did last week.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown ranked fifth among network competition on Friday night. The show was topped by ABC News Election Special, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum P.I., and American Ninja Warrior.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown drew a 0.40 demo rating. This was also first place among network competition. This is the same 18-34 rating the show did last week.

SmackDown opened with Sasha Banks taking on Bayley in a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship bout. The show also featured more between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as well as some Survivor Series qualifying matches.

What did you think of this week's WWE SmackDown?