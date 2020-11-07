WWE: Roman Reigns Helps Jey Uso Beat Kevin Owens with a Low Blow on SmackDown

✖

The ongoing saga of Roman Reigns ruling over SmackDown as the Tribal Chief continued tonight on SmackDown, and things are a bit rough for Jey Uso these days. After losing to Reigns and having to pledge his commitment to him, Jey is pretty much under Roman's thumb, which was on display after an interview was interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman said the interview wasn't cleared ahead of time, and when he talked to Jey later he explained that interviews and things like that need to be cleared by Roman.

Jey was annoyed but said he would talk to Roman, who Heyman then had to go get since he is the liaison. Roman confronted Jey about the interview, saying that things like that have to go up the food chain, namely him.

He then asked about the things that Kevin Owens said, and didn't react too kindly when Jey said they were just jokes. Roman said he was disrespecting the family when he said those things, and Jey said he would take care of it. Roman then turned to Paul Heyman and chastised him for not being on top of Owens, and said he would take care of it tonight.

Later in the show, we learned that Jey would have a match against Owens, which the commentary team said was the result of Roman pulling some strings.

Towards the end of the show, it was finally time for the main event, and once Jey got in the ring with Owens, he didn't waste any time. Jey was incredibly aggressive, never letting Owens breathe or get any space. Paul Heyman then came out and watched from outside of the ring, and that seemed to throw Jey off, as Owens got the best of him for a bit and tried to go to the top rope.

Jey was able to counter with a superkick though and took back command of the match. He went to the top rope but Owens put his attack to a halt, and when he went for another move Owens delivered a pop-up powerbomb. Owens almost got the pin but Jey's foot was on the rope. Owens went to lift Jey but then Roman's music hit, and the distraction allowed Jey to deliver a low blow to Owens without anyone seeing.

That was enough for the pin and the win, and when Roman finally did come out he would stand next to Jey with his title held high in the air to close out SmackDown.

In the wake of her epic Hell in a Cell Match against Bayley, The Boss must defend the SmackDown Women’s Title in a rematch against her former best friend turned bitter rival.

Bayley claimed Sasha doesn’t know how to retain championships after winning them. Will Banks prove her wrong and go on to face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series? Or will next week simply be the start of a historic new reign for The Role Model?

The storied rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley will come to an end, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

