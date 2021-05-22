WWE SmackDown Star Makes Surprise Return to Interfere in Epic Title Match

✖

Apollo Crews' Intercontinental Championship was on the line in tonight's SmackDown main event, and the risk to lose that title was high. The match was a Fatal 4 Way between Crews, Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, but early on it was apparent that Owens and Zayn had their targets on each other as opposed to Crews. Big E was focused though, and he immediately went after Crews, though he would spread around the damage to everyone, including Zayn for a bit. Then he dished out more punishment to Crews, hitting him and Zayn with big forearms to the chest followed by a huge splash on the apron.

Owens wouldn't be left out though, as he hit a big dive on E that left him sprawled out on the floor. All four men got in their hits over the next few minutes, but then we were down to Big E and Crews again, and Crews was hitting E with several German Suplexes in a row.

Crews went for a pin but Owens broke it up and knocked out both men. Unfortunately, Zayn hit a suplex on Owens and then went for the Helluva Kick, but Owens dodged it. Zayn got the better of the exchange though and almost got the pin, but Owens kicked out.

Zayn and Owens continued to trade blows, and Zayn tried to lift Owens but Owens hit a Brainbuster from the top rope. It was enough for a pin attempt but Crews broke it up. Owens then tried for a Stunner on Crews but Crews lifted him up and dropped him on the apron. Big E then hit a huge spear on Crews, sending him hard to the ground.

Big E was on a roll but Zayn put a halt to that momentum, and Owens looked to do the same for Zayn, and he managed to almost get a pin out of it, but Zayn kicked out.

Crews was back on his feet and matching up with Zayn, and then Big E joined the fray and German Suplexed both men, but Owens then hit a huge splash on Big E, though E kicked out. Owens got to his feet first, hitting Cannonballs on Big E and Zayn, and then a German Suplex on E followed by another Cannonball, but Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Owens. Owens kicked out, and Zayn was clearly frustrated.

Zayn then set up Owens and headed to the top rope, but Crews interrupted, though Zayn fought him and Big E off. Zayn then dove over Owens but got superkicked by Owens as did Big E. Crews then came in but got slammed by Owens, but kicked out of the pin. It was Zayn vs Owens again, but Owens got the better of it and then superkicked Crews, but Zayn then slammed Owens on the back of his head on the ground.

Zayn was caught by Big E though and Crews tried to capitalize, but E got the better of the change and went for the pin attempt. Azeez pulled Big E out of the ring but E slammed him into the post, and then went in for the pin on Crews. It looked like he had it but then the lights flickered and smoke filled the entrance ramp.

Out walked Aleister Black, returning to SmackDown after a series of creepy promos. Crews managed to grab Big E and hold him for a minute, and Black hit E with a Black Mass. It knocked him out, clearing the way for Crews to get the pin and the win.

