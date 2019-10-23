Watch: Sonya Deville Roasts SmackDown’s Women’s Division, Says She’ll Make Becky Lynch Call Her Daddy

Sonya Deville turned some heads on Wednesday when she cut a backstage promo on the rest of the WWE Women’s Division leading up to this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Deville and her Fire & Desire tag partner Mandy Rose both remained on the SmackDown following the latest WWE Draft, but she came up short in a six-woman match last week for a shot at Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. After she roasted the Blue Brand’s Women’s division, Deville turned her attention to the comments Becky Lynch made during her recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump YouTube series. Needless to say, she didn’t hold back.

“The women’s division is the best its ever been. From NXT to Raw to SmackDown, the caliber of athlete here is the highest its ever been,” she said. “You have the 10-time women’s champion whose dad worked for the company for like 40 years (Charlotte Flair), you have the beautiful blonde pinup who can’t wait to run home and make her husband a sandwich (Lacey Evans), you have the one with pigtails that dresses up as characters and that’s why everybody loves her (Alexa Bliss). And then you have the two that cry on the floor when they don’t get their way (Sasha Banks and Bayley, allegedly), and then you have the one with the cat ears (Natalya).

“Then you have the one, the pinnacle of the women’s division, the one who brought us to the main event of WrestleMania,” she continued. “The one who is so strong she had to call herself ‘The Man’ to get noticed. And I can’t wait to face The Man. And when I do, I’m going to make her my son. And then she’s gonna have to call me Daddy.”

A match between Lynch and Deville might have to wait, given that “The Man” is over on Raw and the new brand split is in effect. However Deville’s promo did catch the attention of Evans.

You’re right I’m not swallowing anything maybe that’s the difference between us 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/kKkB2g5b9T — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 23, 2019

If their Twitter beef is any indication, the two will likely have a match this week.