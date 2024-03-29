WWE Speed Reveals Premiere Date and New Speed Championship

WWE's latest show is headed to social media, as WWE Speed will be exclusive to Twitter (X). WWE revealed the first details on WWE Speed at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, including that the show will be built around 5-minute matches and was expected to launch in April. Today WWE revealed more details in a new video featuring Corey Graves, and the matches will actually be 3 minutes in length as opposed to 5. Those who compete on WWE Speed will be competing for a prize, and that will be the brand new WWE Speed Championship, though we haven't seen the new Title yet. The new series will premiere on April 3rd, and you can watch the video announcement below.

"Starting April 3rd, WWE Speed, airing exclusively on X, brings a fresh and dynamic new twist to classic in-ring competition. Where some of the fastest and toughest WWE Superstars do battle against time itself, as in WWE Speed, our Superstars only have 3 minutes to defeat their opponent. 3 intense adrenaline-fueled minutes where strategy, agility, and strength collide," Graves said.

EVERY SECOND COUNTS ⏰@WWEGraves is here to introduce #WWESpeed! Your favorite Superstars will go head-to-head in 3 minute matches, where the WWE Speed Championship is the ultimate prize.#WWESpeed premieres April 3rd, exclusively on @X! pic.twitter.com/JTx2o9CNBi — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2024

"This isn't just another match. This is a sprint to the finish line. The prize, the prestigious first-ever Speed Championship. So brace yourself for a tournament like no other, where every match is a finale, and every second could define a superstar's legacy," Graves said.

You never know what can happen during a WWE match, even one that is 3 minutes long, and there are several superstars that will likely flourish in the unusual match format. Hopefully, that element of unpredictability carries over from Raw and SmackDown, where anyone can end up surprising you.

That can be anything from an unexpected return or a big upset win, though it can also be something completely unexpected. One perfect example is a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, which had Valhalla jump on the announcer's table and put her antlers on Michael Cole, who had been talking about them forever. The moment went viral and Cole ended up wearing them for the entire match. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Valhalla about what led to that moment, and it was very much unplanned.

"Me, Ivar, and the camera guy are the only ones who knew we were doing that, so that was amazing," Valhalla said. "And it was the thing that I was like, 'I might get in trouble for this'. I legitimately might go to the back, and they'd be like, 'What in the world was that? You're fired.' But I knew just hearing Michael Cole talk about the antlers, and freak out about the antlers for so long, I was like, ''I've got to do something with this.' So I told Ivar. I was like, 'I think I'm going to climb on the commentator table, and put them on him.' He was like, 'Oh. That sounds fantastic.' So I did it, and Michael Cole, he wore them the whole match."

Are you excited for WWE Speed? Let us know in the comments!