WWE Reveals Details on WWE Speed at WrestleMania 40 Press Conference

Not too long ago the title of WWE Speed made the rounds online, but no one knew what it was going to end up being. That changed during tonight’s WWE WrestleMania XL press conference, as WWE revealed the first details on the project, and it will be a weekly show exclusively on Twitter (X). WWE Speed will feature matches that are around 5 minutes in length, and the new series will hit Twitter sometime in April. There are still some questions of course, but now the name makes sense, and at least we have a timeframe for when we’ll start seeing matches on X.

It remains to be seen what type of matches these will be. While we know the time limit, it isn’t clear on how connected these will be to what is happening on Raw and SmackDown. Will these essentially be like dark matches, which will give fans some extra content and match-ups they might not have seen before, or will they actually be matches tied into bigger storylines? Hopefully, more clarity will come soon.

Fans did get a bit of clarity on how The Rock feels on the current situation with Cody Rhodes today, as Rock revealed his name for Rhodes’ vocal fans on the Pat McAfee show. “I love Cody. I love his passionate fans. Then there’s the other passionate fans of Cody, and they’re called the Cody crybabies,” Rock said.

“It was the Cody crybabies,” Rock said. “These are grown-ass men (starts typing) Cody’s gotta finish his story. He has to finish his story now, it’s like wait a second, hold on. Dad, you want to go outside and play catch with me? Not now, Cody’s gotta finish it and I’m upset. The wife comes in. ‘Hey honey, do you wanna go have sex? Not now I’m finishing the story!”

“At the end of the day, look. You’ve go the Cody crybabies and you have the Cody fans and then you have Cody himself and there’s a clear distinction between the three,” Rock said. “But The Rock says this. Those Cody crybabies, the ones with every 10 tweets they’re shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth. For every 20 Tweets they’re shoving two McNuggets up their ass, The Rock says this. All you gotta do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is gonna take your candy asses on.”

“So hashtag that. Hashtag shut your b**** asses up. Hashtag Cody Crybabies,” Rock said. The Rock then added, “That’s the fun part of what we do. That’s wrestling. That’s pro wrestling. That’s WWE, and it’s awesome, and I can’t wait for this afternoon at T-Mobile.”