WWE Star Removed from Day 1 Match After Possible Injury

Tonight’s Day 1 WWE pay-per-view has already been hit with a few shakeups, including the fact that Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar won’t happen tonight due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. That wasn’t the only change though, as during the kickoff show match between Cesaro and Ricochet vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland. During the match, Cesaro lifted up Ricochet’s foot for a mean-looking flip and kick to the head of Holland, but as you can see in the post below, Ricochet’s boot landed squarely on Holland’s nose, and Ryan Satin reported that Holland was removed from the match afterwards due to a broken nose.

You can see how that would happen, as Ricochet’s boot hits Holland’s nose hard, pushing it back towards the mat. Hopefully, Holland is okay and can return to the ring soon, and if we learn more details we’ll keep you posted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ryansatin/status/1477440507416494083

Holland has been featured quite a bit lately on SmackDown alongside Sheamus, debuting as his number 1 fan and then helping him in his matches. It’s a steady start for the NXT star, who was drafted to SmackDown from NXT in the last WWE Draft.

We would get an update on Holland, and you can see his injury status below.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1477477766513766401

As for the other major change to the card, Lesnar is now part of a Fatal 5-Way to compete for Big E’s WWE Championship, and he will face Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley for the title. That title is represented on Monday Night Raw, so if he did win it, he would probably be featured there more than SmackDown. That said, he is a free agent, so he can bounce between both brands.

Here’s the current Day 1 Card:

WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way: Big E (C) vs Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) vs The New Day

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Liv Morgan

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro(C) vs The Street Profits

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Edge vs The Miz

What match are you looking forward to most at Day 1? Let us know in the comments!