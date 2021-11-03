WWE Star’s Contract Is Up In December

Another WWE departure is on the horizon, as a new report from PWInsider reveals that WWE NXT star Kyle O’Reilly’s contract will reportedly expire in December, which is right around the corner. O’Reilly signed with NXT back in 2017 and has been a major player in NXT as part of Undisputed ERA and as a singles star. He’s most recently been paired up with Von Wagner in a Tag Team, though they lost their latest match against Legado Del Fantasma on last night’s NXT 2.0. It remains to be seen if O’Reilly will sign an extension of any kind.

If I had to guess, I would say not to bet on that. O’Reilly’s pairing with Wagner seems to be indicative of his role in the brand right now, which is more to help the new talent develop and less about getting a big solo push or major title reign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If that was going to happen it likely would have once Samoa Joe went down with an injury, leaving O’Reilly as one of the big four to compete for the title, which included Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and O’Reilly. Ciampa ended up coming out of that with the title, so with O’Reilly’s contract coming up and Bron Breakker being the person in the main title picture alongside Carmelo Hayes, an O’Reilly run seems less and less likely.

That said, anything can happen, as there were many that didn’t see another Ciampa run happening and not only did he win the title but he also beat Breakker in a title match at Halloween Havoc.

O’Reilly has had quite the run in NXT, being an instrumental part of ERA alongside Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish. Once Cole turned on the faction he would go on to have match of the year contenders against Finn Balor and then Cole, who extended his contract so he could finish up his program with O’Reilly before he headed to AEW.

Strong is part of Diamond Mine now in NXT, and Fish and Cole have since moved to AEW. Many think O’Reilly could be next, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Where do you want O’Reilly to go next? Let us know in the comments!