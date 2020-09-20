Watch: WWE Legend Steve Austin Adopts an Adorable Dog

✖

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin took to Instagram over the weekend to announce he and his family have adopted an 11-year-old brown Labrador named Brownie. He posted a series of photos of the pooch on Saturday, writing, "Newest addition to the Austin family. We rescued this 11 year old guy here in Los Angeles. He has been through the ringer, and still has a heart of gold. We will get him thoroughly checked over at our vet and try to get him to gain some weight. His name was Brownie, so we will keep it that way."

He then uploaded a video of Brownie playing in the backyard of his Los Angeles home. Austin already has a pair of dogs in Moolah and Cali, who often appear on his social media feed.

The next installment in Austin's Broken Skull Sessions interview series will reportedly drop on the WWE Network on Sept. 27, where he'll interview fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

WWE's next pay-per-view. Clash of Champions will take place inside WWE's ThunderDome on the same day. Check out the full card (so far) below: