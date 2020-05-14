Steve Austin Shows off Coronavirus Pandemic Mask, Shuts Down Critic

✖

As the coronavirs pandemic continues to greatly affect the pro wrestling industry, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin showed off his support for social distancing and wearing protective masks in public with a new Instagram post. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, "Running errands on the Mean Streets of LA. Friend of mine made me this custom @alabamafbl mask. The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a @clemsonfb fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose."

Down in the comment section, a "fan" tried to claim that Austin's mask "goes against your reputation! Stay strong, be a rebel, and do not conform! Cool mask, but strip off the communism!" Austin shut him down with just three words.

"Shut up dude," The Texas Rattlesnake wrote.

During a recent Q&A on his podcast, Austin revealed which WrestleMania match is his favorite to rewatch.

"My favorite is the match between Ricky Steamboat and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage" Austin said. "Because that match was off the charts good. Maybe a little bit ahead of its time, those two guys, the wicked chemistry that they had. The other two people that helped pull that matches up were George 'The Animal' Steele of course and the lovely beautiful, Miss Elizabeth."

"That crowd was digging it, in a gigantic big a— big arena," he added. "And those two guys lit it up and you can talk to anybody. And, You know, there ain't a guy or gal in the business that doesn't recognize that..."

He also compared it to his classic with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

"Sometimes they rank some of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history," Austin said. "And I read one list where WrestleMania 13 was the number one. But to me, [Savage vs. Steambaot] match was so special. It was freaking believable. So that would be one of my favourite all time moments in WrestleMania history."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.