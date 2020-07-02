Sting Teases Long-Awaited Match With The Undertaker

✖

For nearly two decades old-school fans of WWE and WCW have held out hope that a match between The Undertaker and Sting would happen inside of a WWE ring. That match finally seemed like a possibility a few years back when both men were still with WWE (and were even booked on the same card at WrestleMania 31), but between Sting's retirement in 2015 due to a neck injury and Mark Calaway's recent retirement announcement on Undertaker: The Last Ride, it looked like any and all hope of the match had been snuffed out.

That is, of course, until Sting popped up on Twitter on Wednesday night to make a reference to The Last Ride.

Who wants to take a “last” ride with Sting? https://t.co/6JT1EC3mbx — Sting (@Sting) July 2, 2020

Suddenly the fan speculation came roaring back.

Sting vs Undertaker 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/bXjfbli6F1 — 🎼 Charlotte Flair is Better 🐐 (@Feel_lit_) July 2, 2020

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Undertaker addressed the fans who were still holding out hope.

"Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think as great as it sounds on paper... And it does, I mean obviously that is a super marquee match, right?" he said. :But where I kind of differ from a lot of people is I look past the marquee value and I look on the ability to deliver. So like you said, there's so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don't know that the match could deliver on the people's expectations.

:And the only reason I say that, I'll take full [responsibility], I don't have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great," he added. "So there's just certain things, it's better left to the theater of the mind to actually put it out there. And then with the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all. It's different, but in the same sense of like who's the greatest: [Michael] Jordan or LeBron [James]? I mean, you're never going to know because they're never going to have the opportunity to play against each other.

He concluded — "And it's the same thing. That's a great match, but 10 years ago I think it could still happen and it could still be a stellar match. I'm just not sure at this point that it could deliver on the hype."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.