Latest Update on WWE's Plans for SummerSlam 2020

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has shunted all of its televised events to the empty WWE Performance Center (and Full Sail Live) since mid-March. That included WrestleMania 36, which was streched across two days and had pre-taped cinematic matches like the Boneyard Match and Firefly Fun House Match sprinkled in to break up the monotony of an empty arena show. The company's next pay-per-view Money in the Bank will take place, at least partly, at the empty WWE's Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut, and then there isn't another pay-per-view on the schedule until the July 19 Extreme Rules event in San Jose.

WWE's next major weekend is supposed to come in late August when NXT TakeOver: Boston and SummerSlam are scheduled for Aug. 22-23 at the TD Garden in Boston. The promotion hasn't said anything about either show being canceled because of the pandemic, and earlier this week TD Garden released a statement saying the shows were still on as of now.

I messaged TD Garden regarding SummerSlam, as of today SummerSlam is still scheduled to take place on August 23rd in Boston. pic.twitter.com/sivJ6d4n65 — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) April 21, 2020

Whether or not the show will take place at TD Garden is one thing, but whether or not fans will be allowed inside the arena is an entirely different discussion. The pandemic has shut down every major sports league in the world since March, and it's still being debated when it would be a safe time for the country to reopen businesses like restaurants and bars, let alone arenas.

One of the events WWE was forced to outright cancel because of the pandemic was the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony. According to Georgia Smith, daughter of upcoming inductee Davey Boy Smith (The British Bulldog), WWE has indicated to her that they're planning on moving the ceremony to SummerSlam weekend.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.