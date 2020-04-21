Photos: First Look at the Money in the Bank Ladder Match Set at WWE Headquarters

✖

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will have an extra twist added in to its two titular ladder matches. Instead of hosting the two inside the WWE Performance Center like what WWE did with WrestleMania 36, the matches will be taped at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with each competitor starting on the bottom of the building and needing to fight their way up 10 floors to the roof.

From there the wrestlers will have to grab a ladder, slide it into the ring that's been set up on the roof and pull down the briefcase. WWE gave fans a closer look at the setup on Raw last night. Based on reports of portions of the match already being taped, it looks like the matches will have the same cinematic feel as the Firefly Fun House Match and Boneyard Match from WrestleMania.

#WWE | Primeras imágenes de cómo ha quedado el stage para los combates #MITB en la azotea de la sede central de la empresa en Connecticut. El evento: el proximo 10 de mayo pic.twitter.com/kHLC61PXOX — Solowrestling (#QuedateEnCasa🏡) (@Solo_Wrestling) April 21, 2020

It's unclear as of now if the rest of the Money in the Bank event will take place on the Headquarters roof or it will be held at the Performance Center.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD

On Wednesday WWE announced it would be going under a series of cost-cutting measures, which includes postponing the headquarters' move to a new building and firing/furloughing various employees. By Saturday WWE had released more than 30 active wrestlers.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

