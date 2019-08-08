SummerSlam 2020 to Take Place in Boston

Back in 2009 WWE stopped touring their annual SummerSlam event around the country and instead opted to hold it annually at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. That routine would last for the next six years before the show was moved to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After four consecutive years in NYC, the show is once again going back on the road, starting with this year’s SummerSlam taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

But that appears to be a one-time occurrence, as The Boston Globe broke the news on Thursday that the 2020 edition of SummerSlam will take place at the TD Garden Arena on Aug. 23, 2020. The arena will also host SmackDown Live on Aug. 21, NXT TakeOver: Boston on Aug. 22 and Monday Night Raw on Aug. 24.

The arena is a consistent stop on WWE’s touring calendar, hosting at least one episode of WWE television a year. Boston has been the host of numerous WWE pay-per-views over the years with TD Garden (formerly known as the FleetCenter) has hosted WrestleMania XIV (1998), King of the Ring (2000), the Royal Rumble (2003, 2011, 2013), Survivor Series (2008), Night of Champions (2012), Money in the Bank (2014), TLC (2015), Hell in a Cell (2016) and Clash of Champions (2017). SummerSlam took place in the arena back in 2006 with WWE Champion Edge vs. John Cena as the main event.