WWE SummerSlam 2020 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE's annual SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place this Sunday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show marks the 33rd annual installment of the event and will be WWE's first pay-per-view since Elimination Chamber to completely take place outside of the WWE Performance Center. WWE announced earlier this week that it had started a 60-day residency with the Amway Center and will bring fans virtually back to the arena via the new ThunderDome setup (which debuted on Friday Night SmackDown). The show's festivities begin at 6 p.m. EST with the Kickoff show on all of WWE's social media accounts and YouTube channel, followed by the start of the event at 7 p.m. on the WWE Network.

Check out the full card for the show below, as well as the betting odds for each match provided by BetOnline.Ag. You can see our full predictions for the show here.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (+150) vs. Randy Orton (-200) — After reviving his Legend Killer gimmick, Orton has become one of the most captivating characters on WWE's roster over the past few months. On top of taking out legends like Edge, Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, "The Viper" has set his sights on winning his first world championship in three years. Standing in his way is McIntyre, who has looked dominant in his first world title reign by retaining against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP and Dolph Ziggler.

