The Seven Best WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-Views of All Time

WWE's SummerSlam event is often seen as the second-biggest annual show for the company behind WrestleMania. And while it doesn't have the same pomp and circumstance as "The Showcase of The Immortals" the "Biggest Party of the Summer" often winds up producing some of WWE's best matches ever year. The 2020 edition of SummerSlam will mark the 33rd installment of the event, and thanks to the ThunderDome concept it will likely go down as one of the strangest. But before all of that gets underway, it's time to rank the seven best SummerSlam pay-per-views of all time! Which event was your favorite? Are there any missing from the list? Let us know down in the comments below!

SummerSlam 2002 (Photo: WWE) The gold standard that every other SummerSlam is compared to. The show took place less than a year after the end of the Attitude Era, but thankfully WWE still had a ton of star power at its disposal. Brock Lesnar had the rocket strapped to his back for his Undisputed Championship Match against The Rock, Rey Mysterio had an incredible WWE debut match against Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels and Triple H kicked off their nasty blood feud with an Unsanctioned Street Fight. There are also little gems like Rob Van Dam vs. Chris Benoit and Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero sprinkled throughout the card.

SummerSlam 2013 (Photo: WWE) A lot of the SummerSlams from the past decade haven't quite lived up to expectations. But the 2013 installment stands out thanks to two unquestionably great matches — Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship. This is also the show that kicked off, for better and for worse, The Authority angle that would eventually lead to the iconic WrestleMania XXX main event.

SummerSlam 2000 (Photo: WWE) The Rock vs. Triple H and Kurt Angle. The first TLC match. Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match. Chyna winning the Intercontinental Championship. That bonkers Steve Blackman vs. Shane McMahon Hardcore Championship Match (the one where Shane falls off the Titantron). This one is just too much fun!

SummerSlam 1998 (Photo: WWE) SummerSlam 1998 is far from perfect, but those last two matches — Triple H vs. The Rock in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker for the WWF Championship are staples of the Attitude Era. Plus, nothing beats that "Highway to Hell" promo package. Man, if this doesn't get you hyped up... The best PPV promo video ever: "Highway To Hell" for Undertaker & Austin at SummerSlam 98. And it's not on the WWE Network!We talk about that travesty and the sheer awesomeness of this build on Friday's new show:https://t.co/JQzKc9nVuD — Talking Taker Podcast (@TalkingTaker) July 18, 2018

SummerSlam 2001 (Photo: WWE) Say what you will about The Invasion (and a lot has been said), but the 2001 edition of SummerSlam wound up producing some great matches in spite of WWE's chaotic booking. Thex how had a double main event of Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin and The Rock vs. Booker T, a Steel Cage match involving The Undertaker, Kane, Diamond Dallas Page and Chris Kanyon and an iconic Ladder Match between Jeff Hardy and Rob Van Dam.

SummerSlam 1988 (Photo: WWE) The very first SummerSlam produced some instantly iconic moments, including The Ultimate Warrior's shocking Intercontinental Championship victory and The Mega Powers' victory over The Mega Bucks.