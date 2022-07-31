WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title

Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.

Following his submission victory, Lashley would celebrate with his United States Title while Theory slowly retreated to the back.

Despite defeat, Theory might still have a successful night ahead of him. The young star has heavily teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract tonight in the Last Man Standing Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar.

Cash ins on SummerSlam are nothing new. Alberto Del Rio famously captured his first WWE Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on then-champion CM Punk at SummerSlam in 2011, while Randy Orton would do the same to Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013.

As for where Lashley goes from here, expect the United States Champion to look towards other challengers. Theory's shot at SummerSlam came just weeks after he was dethroned by Lashley at Money in the Bank, and it looks like losing this rematch in such decisive fashion means the end of Theory's US Title shots.

Lashley also gave his thoughts on Theory's potential coronation happening at SummerSlam, and stressed that he believes this event is the "best opportunity" for Mr. Money in the Bank to cash in.

"This is the best opportunity for him to try to get it, is this weekend," Lashley said. "He might make the mistake of trying to beat me, because if he tries to beat me and I beat him up too bad that he can't walk for the rest of the night, then he has no opportunity . So I think a good strategy for him is to lay down as quick as possible in our match and wait for [Lesnar and Reigns] to beat each other up. It's a Last Man Standing, and I believe, the way those two are going to fight, neither one of them are going to be able to get up after that match, so it would be a perfect chance to cash it in."

