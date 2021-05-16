WWE Superstars Who Could Benefit From a Brand Change

2021 is promising to be a big year for both the WWE and AEW and so we thought we'd take the opportunity to dive into the world of professional wrestling and make recommendations for what brawlers could use a major makeover when it comes to the unique entertainment field. With WWE set to unleash WrestleMania Backlash later this week, there will be plenty of opportunities for the organization to shake things up as a sequel of sorts to the major events that took place during wrestling's biggest event of the year. Which wrestler do you think needs a major makeover? Who is your favorite wrestler when it comes to their aesthetic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Drew McIntyre Now that Drew is no longer the WWE Champion, now is the perfect time to throw some curveballs to the character and perhaps make him a heel in a similar vein as Roman Reigns had done in the past. It's time for him to give up his pursuit of the top belt and start a new phase where perhaps his character can become bitter and attempt to rampage through the WWE in order to get his revenge.

Mace & T-Bar While Retribution is basically no more, Mace and T-Bar remain as a tag team of their own, but we definitely think that each of these wrestlers could hold their own with solo careers at this point, perhaps even ditching their monikers entirely. Mace specifically is Brennan Williams, a former NFL player who is a huge fan of anime and video games, to the point where he named himself after the villain of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as an announcer in Dio Maddin. We'd love to see him lean into this part of his personality rather than the stoic, silent personality of Mace.

Ricochet Ricochet seems like such a missed opportunity in that the high flying wrestler isn't nearly used as much as he should be within the ranks of the WWE. While we don't know the right direction for his character to take in the future, it's clear that a change is needed in order to simply get his skills in front of more viewers. Originally playing the part of Prince Puma in Lucha Underground, Ricochet needs a serious shot in the arm when it comes to being a force with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Sheamus Sheamus' character hasn't changed much throughout his career and now would certainly be a great time to throw in some sort of big change in order to shake things up and stop him from becoming stale. Though the rivalry with McIntyre was ok, it was far too short-lived and we'd love to see him being given more within the organization.

Braun Strowman Now we're not saying that he needs to go back to wearing a goat mask as part of Bray Wyatt's entourage, but we'd love to see more character work given to Braun Strowman that is able to separate him from simply being the physically largest guy in the WWE at the moment. While the Shane McMahon match was far more impressive than most fans thought it would ultimately be, Braun could definitely use a shot in the arm and perhaps he might win the belt against Lashley and McIntyre during the upcoming Backlash.