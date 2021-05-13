WWE WrestleMania Backlash Predictions & Pressing Questions

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with WrestleMania Backlash and, as the title suggests, it will mostly feature the fallout from last month's WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley will have to defend the WWE Championship against both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, Cesaro will get his first crack at becoming Universal Champion by taking on Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair will try to take down another Horsewoman in Bayley and Rhea Ripley will put the Raw Women's title on the line again Charlotte Flair & Asuka. But even though there are five title matches on the card, many fans aren't expecting any championships to change hands. So we've once again assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest matches and see if there's a chance for an upset anywhere. Check out the full predictions below!

How Do You Feel About the Show's Name? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: It's dumb, but I can't knock them for trying to get some more SEO juice out of the show. Matt Aguilar: I feel like Backlash was already pretty much the same thing so adding in WrestleMania only makes it clearer and more apparent. It's fine, but it doesn't make it better necessarily. Nick Valdez: It really doesn't matter to me since Backlash was already a dumb name to begin with. I give them credit for better tying WrestleMania's events into the next PPV though. Evan Valentine: I'm ok with it. Backlash has always essentially been a "sequel" to the events of WrestleMania, so throwing it directly into the title works. I figure pretty much everyone will simply refer to it as Backlash anyway. Let's just not call it "WrestleMania 2" in the future.

Does Cesaro Have Any Chance of Winning? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Sadly, no. I love that he's getting this trial run as a world champion contender and Reigns not taking him seriously will probably lead to the best match of the night, but WWE's plans for Roman feel too big for Cesaro to knock him off his perch on his first try. Matt: I don't think Cesaro will beat him, but I think it will be close, and that Cesaro can come out of this looking stronger than he did. Evan: Not a chance. I actually thought Reigns was going to lose during the three-way match during 'Mania but it's clear that its going to take a huge force, aka The Rock, to take him down. Roman takes this one easily. Nick: Absolutely not. He's going to take a fat L here, but the key is going to be how he looks in taking that loss. That's going to make the difference between bouncing right back into the top of the card, or that loss pushing him all the way back down.

Does Jinder Hinder Drew McIntyre in the WWE Championship Triple Threat? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Yep! Drew has talked in several interviews about how he wants a feud with Mahal. And while I hated Mahal's 2017 title run, this would be a storyline that makes sense and has some real drama behind it. Plus it gives McIntyre something to do for a few more months until live crowds are finally back for good. I could easily see them kicking it off here. Matt: Yeah, because this is way more enticing than McIntyre/Strowman or another Randy Orton feud. For what is on the table, this is the one to run with. Evan: As Connor said, yes, this new rivalry will more than likely be the focus. Honestly, I think McIntyre had a good run with the WWE Championship but I'd like to see it remain with Lashley for a little bit and then transfer to another worthy star. Nick: I wouldn't mind this at all because it gets both McIntyre and Mahal away from the title picture for a while. Lashley needs to go up against some fresh blood (outside of Strowman, to be honest), and a Mahal interference would make for a great excuse to pull McIntyre away without him losing steam either.

Does Sasha Banks Make an Appearance? (Photo: Twitter/@WrestleCritic) Connor: It's weird that they don't have anything for her to do right now, but probably not. Matt: I think she does, but if she doesn't I won't be upset. The longer they wait the more impact her return will have, and like Nick said, she's earned the break. Evan: I would definitely bank on the Boss making an appearance during the Belair/Bayley brawl, but surprising folks by being on Bianca's side. I'd say better odds than not that she shows up. Nick: That's a good question! I've completely blanked on the fact that she's been largely missing all this time. She deserves the break, so I don't think we'd be missing out without Banks.

How Would You Feel About Charlotte Flair Winning the Title Again? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Raw has been exceptionally bad lately, but one of its few highlights has been Charlotte turning back into a heel and fully embracing the hate her critics have for her. Also, and I hate to say this so soon into her run, but there's something about Ripley that's just not clicking. Matt: No....that simple. Flair is so good as a heel, but she doesn't need the title to keep killing it and making a feud better. Taking the title off of Ripley would be a mistake this early into her run. Evan: I'm a fan of Charlotte Flair but giving her the belt again so soon after Ripley got her first chance with it would definitely be a mistake. It's time to start boosting Rhea and winning this match would make for a great way to continue the streak. Nick: Like Connor says, but taken one step further, Charlotte's been the strongest element of Raw post-WrestleMania. It's kind of wild to see her without the title, actually, and that's especially true for her current heel run. With Sonya Deville also in the mix to play up that retro authority figure and heel champion story, Charlotte winning the title again would make for some fun stuff hopefully.

Money in the Bank is Up Next — Who is Getting the Briefcases? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Cesaro winning the briefcase would be a great way to get him back into the title picture down the road. As for the women, I'll pick Alexa via spooky shenanigans. Matt: For the Men's briefcase, I'll say Damian Priest, and for the Women's Briefcase, I'll say Carmella. It would allow both of them to get into the title pictures and for Carmella would give her a perfect platform for her heel character. Evan: That's a tough one for sure. I'd love to see Big E get the briefcase this time around, though giving it to Otis again and actually not having him lose it thanks to "legal shenanigans" would also be great. For the Women's Briefcase, I'd probably go with Carmella, though I'm not sure what direction the WWE wants to go with it. Nick: I'd say Alexa Bliss because the thought of her playground promos also prominently featuring the briefcase would be pretty funny. As for the men? Cedric Alexander.