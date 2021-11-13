WWE Superstars Recreate The Rock’s Classic Looks in New Photoshoot

The Rock is one of the most charismatic and electrifying superstars ever to step into a WWE ring (or any ring for that matter), and along the way, he’s had a number of memorable looks. When you’re as big a star as The Rock is, you’re bound to receive a tribute from WWE, but not just any ordinary tribute. As WWE did with The Undertaker previously, they’ve had some of their current superstars pay tribute to The Rock by recreating some of his famous looks, and you can check out amazing Rock tributes from Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, Riddle, and The New Day starting on the next slide.

Before he became The Rock he was going by Rocky Maivia, sporting a straight babyface style and look. Then he became The Rock that everyone knows so well, but even then he evolved his look through the Attitude Era and beyond.

Priest, Vega, and The New Day take on some of his more well-known looks and do so in magnificent style. Riddle goes for a different era, recreating Rock’s early Maivia look, and it’s amazing as well. Ripley might just have the best one though, as she goes for the infamous photo of Rock with his black turtleneck and fanny pack, and it is truly outstanding.

You can check out all of the tributes starting on the next slide.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

