WWE Superstars Channel The Undertaker's Iconic Looks in New Photoshoot

The Undertaker will give his "final farewell" during WWE's upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. To celebrate "The Deadman's" 30 years in the WWE, a group of Superstars teamed up with WWE.com to dress up in Undertaker's iconic looks for a new photoshoot that finally dropped on Thursday. The shoot includes stars such as Jeff Hardy, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles and Alexa Bliss and channels all of the different eras of "The Phenom" — from his original 1990s appearance to his Ministry of Darkness reign to his "American Badass" shake-up. You can see the full photo gallery here and some of the best photos below! Who do you think was able to pull off Undertaker's look the best? Let us know in the comments below, and keep an eye out for live coverage of Undertaker's farewell when Survivor Series airs on Nov. 22.

Jeff Hardy (Photo: WWE) Jeff Hardy went with The Undertaker's signature old-school look, and looks almost unrecognizable in the process! Hardy and Taker crossed paths a few times throughout their careers, most memorably in a 2002 Ladder Match for the WWE Championship.

Sasha Banks (Photo: WWE) "The Boss" opted for Undertaker's more modern look, where he incorporated MMA gloves into his gear. There's also a photo in the gallery of her attempting his signature eye roll.

Alexa Bliss (Photo: WWE) One has to wonder what The Fiend thinks about seeing his new best friend dressed up like his old enemy.

Shinsuke Nakamura (Photo: WWE) The idea of Shinsuke Nakamura facing The Undertaker anywhere close to his prime sounds incredible. Unfortunately, all we can settle for now is Nakamura bringing back Taker's old grey gloves.

AJ Styles (Photo: WWE) The fact that AJ Styles is dressed up like Biker Taker is hilarious to anyone who remembers the Boneyard Match from earlier this year.

Bianca Beliar (Photo: WWE) Undertaker dabbled with sleeveless gear a few times throughout his career, and Belair managed to nail the look during her portion of the photoshoot. This could easily be her ring gear for a big pay-per-view.

The Riott Squad (Photo: WWE) The Riott Squad both chose Undertaker's "Big Evil" look, though you'll notice Morgan still managed to sneak in the teardrop makeup.