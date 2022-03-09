WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Xavier Woods Nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards are back for another round of big awards and ridiculous amounts of green slime, and amongst the big-name nominees are two WWE SmackDown superstars. Today Nickelodeon announced their full list of nominations, and The Boss Sasha Banks and King Xavier Woods find themselves in the mix for the Favorite Female and Male Sports Star categories. Banks is nominated alongside Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and more, while Woods is nominated alongside LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady. You can find both of the categories and their nominees below.

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Speaking of nominations, Woods, whose real name is Austin Creed, is also nominated in the Favorite Male Creator category alongside Ninja, Ryan’s World, and more, and you can find the full list of nominees below.

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, and the event will air live on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 PM EST. The event will feature 1,000 epic slimming and plenty of other pranks, so those who go to the stage to pick up their awards should prepare for some slime to come their way before the event is all said and done.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime,” Cosgrove said. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

“I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me,” Gronkowski said. “I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!”

There will also be several first-time nominees this year, including Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, and Doja Cat. Meanwhile Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, iCarly, Cobra Kai, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series all scored four nominations each.

Are you excited for the Kids' Choice Awards?