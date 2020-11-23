WWE's The New Day Reveals Gears of War Gear at Survivor Series

✖

Survivor Series is one of WWE's biggest pay-per-views of the year, and so it demands a little more swag than usual. The New Day was up for the task, as Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston came out with some absolutely amazing gear. They recently had their characters added to Gears 5, and they came to the ring in full COG Armor at Survivor Series. They didn't go halfway either, as they went for the true Gears of War armor style, which means armor three times as big as the person in it. The pink, yellow, and blue gear was fantastic, and they even had their box of Gears cereal to complete the look. You can check it out in the image below.

The New Day shared all their thoughts on the big debut earlier this week on Twitter, with Woods writing "After playing @GearsOfWar for years (& reading the books 😳) I’m happy to announce that myself @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE somehow convinced them make us playable dlc characters in #Gears5 @Xbox If you thought getting popped by gnashers got on your nerves, wait until its us doing it 🤣"

The New Day is available in Gears 5 right now, which is available on Xbox One. As for Survivor's Series, here's the official description.

"Inter-brand bragging rights are on the line as champions face champions, and Team Raw and Team SmackDown battle in Survivor Series Elimination Matches."

Here's the full card:

Dual-Brand Battle Royal (Kick-Off Show)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce & Lana vs. Team SmackDown's Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya & Bayley

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & Otis

What did you think of the new gear? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!