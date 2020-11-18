Gears 5 Adds WWE's The New Day

✖

Gears 5 fans got a big surprise with the latest Operation 5 update, as included with the new content and skins were three new characters to play as, and if you're a fan of WWE they were instantly recognizable. WWE superstars The New Day are now playable in the game, and each member of the group is sporting a pretty spot-on likeness. Not only that, but they have color-coordinated New Day gear to boot, with pink, blue, yellow, and white COG armor to go with their fancy lancers. Now, Woods doesn't seem to have Francesca the Trombone with him, but you can just pretend your lancer can play a tune and go from there.

You can check out all three new character additions to the game below, as each member of The New Day shared the big reveal images and reacted to their appearance in the popular franchise, and to say they were thrilled would be an understatement.

After playing @GearsOfWar for years (& reading the books 😳) I’m happy to announce that myself @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE somehow convinced them make us playable dlc characters in #Gears5 @Xbox If you thought getting popped by gnashers got on your nerves, wait until its us doing it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nweuRLSzi7 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 17, 2020

Next was Kofi, who was over the moon, writing "Jdhehdhsgsvzbnxvzvz! Uehshekfbdhdbshs! YEERRRRK! Sjsnxhxudn! 😵😵😵 Translation:

OOOOOH SNAP! WE’RE IN GEARS 5! 😵😵😵 What is this life?! 🤯 #Gears5 @Xbox @GearsofWar".

Next was Big E, who had the perfect quote to celebrate, writing “And by the way, they’re real and they’re spectacular!” #Gears5 @Xbox @GearsofWar"

You can play as The New Day in Gears 5 now and you can check out the new images of the crew above.

Big E can be seen weekly on WWE SmackDown, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods can be seen weekly on WWE Raw. They've not broken up despite being on separate programs, so The New Day lives on, and for those who love gaming you can see the crew appear regularly on Woods UpUpDownDown gaming channel, where they throwdown in everything from Street Fighter to Fall Guys.

Gears 5 is available now on Xbox One.

What WWE superstars would you like to show up in Gears next? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!