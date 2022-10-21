The Bloodline vs. Bray Wyatt's New Stable at WWE Survivor Series: War Games Teased

Since returning at WWE Extreme Rules, fans have been eagerly awaiting Bray Wyatt's next moves. The Eater of Worlds arrived on WWE SmackDown and showcased a very personal side of himself before being cut off by a masked figure on the tron. Absent from SmackDown were the Firefly Funhouse puppets, who accompanied Wyatt in human form at Extreme Rules. Online speculation has linked these five puppets to various WWE superstars, both past and current, with many expecting that they will eventually be revealed as members of the new WYATT 6 stable.

If Wyatt does in fact end up leading a group, Solo Sikoa wants to waste no time in reminding him what faction runs WWE. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sikoa revealed that there are two stables that he'd want The Bloodline to take on in a potential double cage match at WWE Survivor Series: War Games.

"The OC or the Wyatt Family. The new Wyatt Family," Sikoa said (h/t Wrestling Inc). "I see Bray Wyatt came back with some family members, we've got some family members. Anybody that wants to step up to us, which they haven't done yet, I think they know better, they already know what's going to happen."

While all love is lost between the ropes, Sikoa did praise Wyatt's return, showing love to the way he opened himself up to the crowd.

"I thought it was cool, very different, creative, and emotional too, man," Sikoa said. "I could see the way that he was walking out that he missed being in this environment. The fans missed him being in that environment too, you know, they missed The Fiend, they missed Bray Wyatt, and he came back a whole different person, and I think everybody saw that. A whole different mask, and everything about him."

It's worth noting that this year's Survivor Series will stray away from brand warfare and will focus more on "storyline-driven" feuds for its cage matches.

"We'll have a men's WarGames match and a women's WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said. "This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve."

WWE Survivor Series: War Games goes down on Saturday, November 26th.