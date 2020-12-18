The Rock Will Appear On Tonight's WWE Talking Smack

✖

In a surprising announcement, FOX Sports has revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear tonight on Talking Smack. The show, which typically airs on the WWE Network on Saturdays, will air immediately following WWE SmackDown tonight on FS1. SmackDown itself has also been moved to FS1 due to the PAC-12 Championship Game, so the addition of one of the biggest legends in wrestling history to the post show is obviously designed to draw in more viewers to a show that will certainly draw a much smaller audience than the typical FOX-proper broadcasts.

FOX revealed in a tweet that The Rock will be interviewed by Jay Glazer on the show. Also appearing on the show will be Sasha Banks, Charlotte Wilder, Paul Heyman, Booker T, and Kayla Braxton.

Tonight, FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN shifts to FS1, followed by a special edition of TALKING SMACK featuring conversations between @JayGlazer and @TheRock and @TheWilderThings and @SashaBanksWWE. 📺: 8:00 PM ET on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/0OBuBfFR72 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 18, 2020

WWE presents TLC 2020 this Sunday night on the WWE Network. The full card for the show is as follows: