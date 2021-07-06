WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Suffering From Dementia

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is reportedly suffering from dementia, according to a number of reports released this week as well as his personal Twitter account. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco stated during the latest episode of his Magnificent podcast that Funk is living in an assisted living facility in Amarillo, Texas, due to his condition.

PWinsider's Mike Johnson followed up Muraco's statement with his own report, confirming, "PWInsider.com can unfortunately (and I cannot explain how much this breaks my heart) confirm this to be correct. Terry has been dealing with issues for some time that have gotten progressively worse over the last year in the wake of the passing of his wife Vickie."

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/xTN38dLR7n — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) July 6, 2021

Finally, Funk's Twitter account posted an update on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!"

Funk's legendary wrestling career began in 1965 in the NWA Western States Wrestling promotion, and in the decades that followed he'd have stints in Championship Wrestling from Florida, All Japan, the WWF/E, WCW and ECW. He was inducted into both the WWE and NWA Halls of Fame in 2009. Stay tuned for any updates on Funk as they become available.

Fans took to Twitter after the news broke to wish Funk the best.

Heartbreaking to hear Terry Funk is dealing with dementia. I see how horrible it can be on a daily basis, so it hurts knowing someone who’s given me so much entertainment over the years is going through that as well. My thoughts are with him and his family. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 6, 2021

I know he’s not on Twitter and he’ll never see this, but I’m gonna’ tweet it out anyways and I hope some other people do, too: We love you, Terry Funk! Thank you for everything! The term “legend” gets thrown around a too much these days, but if he ain’t a legend - Nobody is! pic.twitter.com/JAXt3kFL6X — Eric (@familyfooddude) July 6, 2021

If any one individual IS pro wrestling, it’s Terry Funk, always and forever. — Joe Hulbert (@JoeHulbert) July 6, 2021

I heard Terry Funk is dealing with dementia and I hope him the best. My grandpa passed early March from dementia. Much love and to Terry Funk ❤ pic.twitter.com/NfSQ8nt3j5 — ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) July 6, 2021