WWE’s The Miz Is Cutting Promos on His Fellow Dancing With The Stars Competitors

WWE Superstar The Miz is competing in Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars and “The A-Lister” is already resorting to wrestling tactics in order to stay alive in the competition. Miz took to Twitter on Monday afternoon with a few videos of fans asking him to cut promos on his fellow competitors, though he wound up complimenting them each time. The two-time former WWE Champion and his partner Witney Carson danced the Cha-cha-cha to BTS’ “Butter” in their first performance last week and came away with a score of 24. While that’s tied for the lowest for that dance, it was far from the first score of the opening round (Martin Kove and Britt Stewart).

Tonight’s episode will mark the first elimination of the season. Miz & Witney will be dancing the Tango to Poison’s “Nothin’ but a Good Time.”

Miz pointed out the irony in the voting system in a recent interview with Stephanie Haney, given that he’s spent most of his pro wrestling career trying to make fans hate him.

“Here’s the hard part about being on Dancing with the Stars: you need people to vote for you,” he said. “The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE. That is what my character is. He will cheat to win. So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me! I think people get it and my [USA Network reality show] ‘Miz & Mrs,’ I’ve been able to show my family, my insights of what it’s like to be a WWE superstar, a husband, to be with my wife, to be with my children, so people have been able to see that side of me and now, I hope a broader audience of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ maybe people who don’t watch wrestling, don’t watch WWE, maybe they’ll tune in now because they saw me on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I hope to just show a little bit of Mike From Parma, Ohio.”

How long do you think Miz will last this season? Can he do what fellow wrestlers Stacy Keibler, Nikki Bella and Chris Jericho all failed to do and win the competition? Let us know in the comments below!