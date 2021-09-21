Watch: WWE’s The Miz Performs to BTS on Dancing With The Stars Premiere

WWE Superstar The Miz put up a valiant effort in his Dancing With The Stars debut, dancing the Cha-cha-cha to BTS’ “Butter” alongside partner Witney Carson. The judges gave the pair a total score of 24, and while it was the lowest among the competitors picking that particular dance, it was far from the lowest of the night. The first elimination will take place on next week’s episode, and fans can vote for who they believe should advance to the next round. You can see Miz’s performance below.

Miz pointed out the irony in the voting system in an interview with Stephanie Haney this week, given that he’s spent most of his pro wrestling career trying to make fans hate him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Here’s the hard part about being on Dancing with the Stars: you need people to vote for you,” he said. “The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE. That is what my character is. He will cheat to win. So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me! I think people get it and my [USA Network reality show] ‘Miz & Mrs,’ I’ve been able to show my family, my insights of what it’s like to be a WWE superstar, a husband, to be with my wife, to be with my children, so people have been able to see that side of me and now, I hope a broader audience of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ maybe people who don’t watch wrestling, don’t watch WWE, maybe they’ll tune in now because they saw me on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I hope to just show a little bit of Mike From Parma, Ohio.”

How do you think Miz did? Will he be able to do what Stacy Keibler, Chris Jericho and Nikki Bella all failed to do and become the first wrestle to win the competition? Let us know in the comments below!