Watch: The Miz Trolls WWE Fans After Winning WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber
The Miz finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday to become a two-time WWE Champion. WWE uploaded an Instagram video shortly after the show went off the air, showing Miz holding the title backstage. He looked at the camera and immediately started imitating fans who might be complaining about the title change, saying, "Whaaa! I can't believe The Miz is WWE Champion again! Get used to it!"
WWE then uploaded a backstage interview with the newly-crowned champion to Twitter.
"Understand that I told you so!" Miz said at the start of a long victory lap. "Whenever someone says I wasn't thinking on their level, I am a master strategist. I think further than anybody else in WWE. I didn't just take respect, I demanded it through all the WWE Universe. And I could care less about people on The Internet going, 'No! Miz doesn't deserve it. Oh Miz shouldn't be WWE Champion!' Cry! Go ahead and cry and keep on doing it. Because that is the fuel that lights my fire."
To WWE's credit, the story of Miz and the Money in the Bank briefcase goes back to mid-2020 when he became obsessed with separating then-Money in the Bank holder Otis from his girlfriend Mandy Rose. He eventually challenged Otis to a match at Hell in a Cell with the briefcase on the line and won thanks to a heel turn from Otis' tag partner Tucker.
Miz then spent the next few months teasing a cash-in, usually getting brushed aside by McIntyre. He seemingly cashed-in at TLC in December and inserted himself into a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match with McIntyre and AJ Styles, but the contract was given back to him on the technicality that John Morrison handed the referee the briefcase.
Check out the full results from Elimination Chamber below:
- (Kickoff) John Morrison def. Elias, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet
- Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Sami Zayn and King Corbin (Elimination Chamber Match)
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Daniel Bryan
- United States Championship: Riddle def. John Morrison and Bobby Lashley
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber Match)
- WWE Championship: The Miz def. Drew McIntyre