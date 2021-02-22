Miz Wins WWE Championship At Elimination Chamber

✖

Tonight's Elimination Chamber main event featured a host of big names, and it doesn't get much bigger than the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was in the ring with Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Sheamus, and all attempted to get some hits in on the Champ. The biggest threat, however, was not someone in the match itself but someone lurking outside of the chamber, as The Miz attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank suitcase and contract on McIntyre after the match had left the Champion weakened since he had come into the match third.

McIntyre managed to put AJ Styles away with a Claymore, and while he stood tall, he was clearly tired. That's when Bobby Lashley came in with a spear, and then threw McIntyre out of the ring and into the barricade. Lashley then put McIntyre in the Hurt Lock and slammed him down, clearly upset about the loss earlier in the night.

Then Miz came running to the ring and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He waited for McIntyre to get up and then went straight at him with a kick and a slam, but McIntyre kicked out of the pin attempt.

Miz then picked him up and went for the Skull Crushing Finale, and managed to get the pin and the win, becoming WWE Champion.

This is technically the second time the briefcase has been cashed in, but Miz got it back after a technicality in the contract. The first time it was Morrison physically cashing it in for Miz as opposed to Miz himself, and since the contract is very specific about it having to be the owner of the contract, it was wiped out and given back to Miz.

Here's the official Elimination Chamber card:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin (Elimination Chamber Match to earn a Universal Title Match on the same night)

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

