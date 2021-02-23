The Miz Explains Why He Should Be on WWE's Mount Rushmore

✖

The Miz became a two-time WWE Champion on Sunday, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre in the closing moments of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Miz already has his first challenger lined up in Bobby Lashley on next week's Raw, but "The A-Lister" already believes that regardless of the result he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of WWE stars.

"I am the first-ever 2-time Grand Slam champion," Miz said in an interview with TMZ Sports this week (somewhat in-character) "That means I've held [the WWE Championship] title twice. The Intercontinental more than twice. The United States champion twice and Tag Team Championships twice. I am the only one in the history of this business to be a 2-time Grand Slam champion. So in my opinion, I'm on the Mount Rushmore of WWE."

He then added the other members of his Mount Rushmore would be Hulk Hogan, John Cena and either The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

To Miz's credit, he did manage to enter the record books a few times with his title win on Sunday. Not only did he become a two-time Grand Slam Champion with the win, but he joined Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, The Rock and Brock Lesnar as the only men to win a world championship, have a full decade of time pass and then win a world championship again. He also joins CM Punk and Edge as the only men to ever cash-in Money in the Bank twice and become world champion on both attempts.

On top of that, Miz needs just one more reign as Intercontinental Champion in order to dominate that title's record books. One more reign would tie him with current front-runner Chris Jericho at nine reigns, and a 26-day reign would give him the most cumulative days as champion at 618.

Given his tenure with the company, Miz will undoubtedly be a WWE Hall of Famer once his career is over. But the Mount Rushmore of the entire company? That might be a bit of a stretch. But let us know what you think down in the comments!